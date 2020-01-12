Newport house fire prompts evacuation of neighbours
- 12 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated because of a fire at a terraced house in Newport.
A police and fire service investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze in a roof space of the house at Novello Walk, Ringland, on Saturday.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene following the callout at about 23:05 GMT.
No-one was injured in the incident, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.