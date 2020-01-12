Wales

Newport house fire prompts evacuation of neighbours

  • 12 January 2020
Firefighter

Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated because of a fire at a terraced house in Newport.

A police and fire service investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze in a roof space of the house at Novello Walk, Ringland, on Saturday.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene following the callout at about 23:05 GMT.

No-one was injured in the incident, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

