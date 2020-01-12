Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A534 between Borras Head roundabout and Holt Road roundabout

A man has died after being hit by a car in the early hours, North Wales Police have said.

The pedestrian died at the scene of incident on the A534 Llan-y-pwll Road, Wrexham, which involved a white Suzuki Swift.

Sgt Stephen Richards, from the force's roads unit, has appealed for witnesses.

"In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who saw a male pedestrian who was walking on or near the carriageway," he said.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Officers were alerted to the incident by the Welsh Ambulance Service at about 00:45 GMT on Sunday.