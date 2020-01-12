Image caption Protesters said developers did not have the correct legal permissions to close an adjacent road

Campaigners trying to protect 150-year-old trees say they have managed to delay developers felling them.

Several mature trees at Suffolk House, in Canton, Cardiff, were due to be cut down but workmen were stopped within minutes of starting.

Protesters and a local councillor said the correct procedure was not in place to close the adjacent road to facilitate the work.

The developer, Quin and Co, has been approached for comment.

Cardiff Council has granted planning permission for 17 new homes on the site, where developers also applied to cut down trees and said they are damaging the wall surrounding the property.

Save Suffolk House Trees campaigner Katherine Jones said the trees help tackle air pollution in a busy area.

"They've been here for around 150 years so we're just trying to make sure that they stay around for another 100 years for everybody to be able to enjoy them as part of the community," she said.

Image caption Katherine Jones said the trees help tackle air pollution in a busy area

Councillor Ramesh Patel accepted that planning permission had been granted but said it is "extremely important for all of us to save our mature trees".

"But there are other things that we do not accept, for example what's happened today. They've done a road closure without actual legal notices being issued, which is why now they're having to stop the work immediately," he added.

Mr Patel said he does not think the trees can be saved now.

Nigel Pugh, of the Woodland Trust, said mature trees are "literally irreplaceable".

"They create a microclimate here, they control weather temperatures, they reduce flooding, they provide habitat for wildlife," he said.

"We've got to start prioritising the climate emergency and address this now."