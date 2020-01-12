Man charged by police investigating south Wales burglaries
A man has been charged by detectives in a long-running investigation into burglaries in south Wales.
Daniel Casey was arrested in a joint operation between South Wales and Leicestershire Police on Thursday, police said.
The 28-year-old, of no fixed abode, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between July 2018 and January 2019.
He will appear before magistrates in Swansea on Monday.
His arrest and charge follows a spate of high-value thefts and aggravated burglaries from properties across the south Wales region.
It led to a series of dawn raids across Swansea in January last year.
The force has also renewed its appeal to trace two other suspects.
A £3,000 reward has also been issued for information which would assist police in finding 19-year-old Michael Casey and Wayne Harty, aged 18.