Rope rescue for biker injured at Clocaenog Forest
Rescuers used ropes to lower a mountain biker to safety after he suffered multiple injuries while riding on a steep forest slope.
North East Wales Search and Rescue was called to Clocaenog Forest in Denbighshire on Sunday at 15:45 GMT.
They lowered him about 100m (328ft) on a stretcher before using a 4x4 vehicle to ferry him to an awaiting ambulance.
The rescue was in an "awkward, very muddy and slippery location," according to a NEWSAR spokesperson.
About 20 people were involved in the three-and-a-half hour rescue, along with the injured biker's friends.