£46m Dyfi bridge replacement given go-ahead

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption An artist's impression of the new bridge under the plan that will not see the 200-year-old original crossing demolished

Plans have been backed to replace a 200-year-old bridge repeatedly hit by flooding and collisions.

The £46m Dyfi bridge project on the A487, north of Machynlleth, will improve resilience and transport links, according to the Welsh Government.

Stressing the project's importance, the government noted flooding is "likely to increase because of climate change".

However, the original bridge will remain in place under the plan, with construction due to start this summer.

Expected to be completed by summer 2022, the project includes includes the building of a viaduct across a wider floodplain as well as a river bridge.

Talks about replacing the bridge go back years with replacement plans tabled in 2015 and then estimated to cost £24m.

Image caption The stone bridge has been repeatedly struck by vehicles and blocked by floods over the years

Campaigners have complained residents face a 20-mile (32km) detour when the bridge is closed by floods or damaged by vehicles.

The planned work will also include traffic calming and improved drainage north of the 19th Century bridge to protect existing cottages, with a path for cyclists and walkers.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said the A487 was a key route, linking Gwynedd, Powys, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, and improvements would benefit the economy and tourism.

"It is clear to me that action needs to be taken to improve this section of the A487 so that there is a safe and reliable route linking the communities around Machynlleth," he said.