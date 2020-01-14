Wales

Woman, 44, found with 'head injury' outside Plas Madoc Leisure Centre

  • 14 January 2020
Plas Madoc leisure centre
Image caption The ambulance service was called to the woman at about 17:05 GMT

Police are investigating after a 44-year-old woman was found with a "significant head injury" outside a leisure centre in Wrexham.

Officers were called to the scene outside Plas Madoc Leisure Centre on Monday at about 17:00 GMT.

She was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital by the Welsh Ambulance Service. The woman's condition is not known.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.

