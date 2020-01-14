Woman, 44, found with 'head injury' outside Plas Madoc Leisure Centre
- 14 January 2020
Police are investigating after a 44-year-old woman was found with a "significant head injury" outside a leisure centre in Wrexham.
Officers were called to the scene outside Plas Madoc Leisure Centre on Monday at about 17:00 GMT.
She was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital by the Welsh Ambulance Service. The woman's condition is not known.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.