Image caption The ambulance service was called to the woman at about 17:05 GMT

Police are investigating after a 44-year-old woman was found with a "significant head injury" outside a leisure centre in Wrexham.

Officers were called to the scene outside Plas Madoc Leisure Centre on Monday at about 17:00 GMT.

She was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital by the Welsh Ambulance Service. The woman's condition is not known.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.