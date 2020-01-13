A seriously injured driver could have been in an upturned car for a number of hours before it was found, police said.

The Citroen Xsara left the road on the A487 at Felindre Farchog, Pembrokeshire, and was discovered on its roof at about 09:00 GMT on Sunday.

However, Dyfed-Powys Police believe the crash could have happened hours before.

The road was closed until 11:40 for officers to investigate. The driver was taken to hospital, where she is being treated.

Any witnesses to the crash have been asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.