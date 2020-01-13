Image copyright Google Images Image caption The incident happened on the A472 near Pontllanfraith

A horse has been put down after it was involved in a collision with a vehicle on a road in Caerphilly county.

The A472 was closed on Monday after the incident on the A472 near Pontllanfraith at about 05:20 GMT. Three horses were on the road at the time.

Gwent Police said a vet attended the scene but the horse was "badly injured" and had to be "humanely destroyed".

The road re-opened at 08:10.