A472 near Pontllanfraith: Horse put down after collision
- 13 January 2020
A horse has been put down after it was involved in a collision with a vehicle on a road in Caerphilly county.
The A472 was closed on Monday after the incident on the A472 near Pontllanfraith at about 05:20 GMT. Three horses were on the road at the time.
Gwent Police said a vet attended the scene but the horse was "badly injured" and had to be "humanely destroyed".
The road re-opened at 08:10.