Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict and Cardinal Bergoglio, who was to become Pope Francis

Sir Anthony Hopkins could join an elite club to win a second Oscar as he and fellow Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce have been nominated for academy awards.

Hopkins has been nominated for the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Pope Benedict in The Two Popes.

Pryce stars alongside 82-year-old Hopkins in the Netflix production and is nominated for best leading actor at the 92nd Academy Awards on 9 February.

Golden Globe winner and Rocketman star Taron Egerton is not nominated.