Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service Image caption The theft comes days after fuel was stolen from three ambulances

The bonnet of an ambulance rescue vehicle has been stolen in Blaenau Gwent.

The theft in Beaufort, near Ebbw Vale, came days after fuel was taken from three ambulances.

Gwent Police are investigating and Welsh Ambulance Service tweeted an appeal for information about the theft, on Friday night.

On New Year's Day, thieves stole fuel from three vehicles at nearby Tredegar ambulance station.

"The Land Rover bonnet is believed to have been stolen on 10 January sometime between 8pm and 11pm," a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101.