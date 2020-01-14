Image copyright Google Image caption St George's Crescent is one of the locations introducing free parking after 14:00

Plans to introduce free afternoon parking at most council-owned car parks in Wrexham have been approved.

It is hoped the 12-month trial will increase footfall in the town centre, boosting local businesses.

It is expected to begin in April with parking free after 14:00, and includes all council car parks except the multi-storey above Tŷ Pawb.

Council leader Mark Pritchard said parking plays a "significant part" in people's shopping choices.

Members of Wrexham Town Centre Forum said they were "pleased" the council had listened to their calls for new parking initiatives.

Councillors were told it would result in a reduction of £180,000 in council income, which would be addressed as part of the budget process for next year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service..

Mr Pritchard said: "This is much better for shoppers and what we are looking for is for a long term cultural change to encourage more town centre traffic and shopping in the afternoons."

During the trial, factors such as footfall and car park usage will be monitored to measure the initiative's success.