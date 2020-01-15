Image copyright KK Fine Foods Image caption The firm makes frozen ready meals for pubs and wholesalers

A frozen food company is to expand and create 40 new jobs.

Deeside-based KK Fine Foods already employs 525 people, specialising in meals for the pub and restaurant sectors.

New jobs are being created as it expands into providing frozen meals to companies in the retail sector.

The Welsh Government is supporting the £5.5m expansion plans at the firm with £550,000 of cash from the economy futures fund.

Samir Edwards, managing director at KK Fine Foods, said: "This latest expansion will enable KK to meet growing demand from new and existing customers, whilst creating over 40 new jobs for the local area. In addition to this, it will allow KK to have a continued focus on investing in our employees, through training and up-skilling our workforce.

"As this funding will aid the growth of our business, it will also assist in the growth of those businesses who supply KK, many of which are also located in Wales."