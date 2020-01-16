Murder arrest after man attacked in Blackwood dies
- 16 January 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after being attacked.
The 33-year-old victim, from Rhymney, Caerphilly county, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with serious injuries after being attacked at about 22:00 GMT at a property in Apollo Way, Blackwood.
He later died of his injuries and a murder investigation has been launched.
A 32-year-old man from Blackwood was arrested.
Gwent Police urged witnesses to come forward.