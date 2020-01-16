Wales

Luke Williams death: Murder charge after Aberaman attack

  • 16 January 2020
Luke Williams Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Luke Williams died in Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil three days after the assault

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died days after being attacked in a street.

Luke Williams, 26, was left injured in the attack in Commerce Place in Aberaman, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 21:00 GMT on 16 December.

He was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital but died three days later.

A 52-year-old man has now been charged with Mr Williams' murder and was due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites