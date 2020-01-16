Image copyright Gwynedd council Image caption Cai Owen was using the saw to cut fence posts at the time

A Snowdonia campsite boss has been fined £40,000 after an employee cut off two fingers and a thumb with an unsafe saw.

Cai Owen, then 19, was injured while using a table saw with the safety guard removed at Bryn Gloch Caravan and Camping site, Betws Garmon, in 2018.

Site owner Eurig Jones, 52, admitted health and safety offences.

He was fined and ordered to pay £15,000 costs when sentenced at Chester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The court heard Mr Owen was working as a groundsman at the Gwynedd site when his hand was pulled into the saw as he used it to cut fence posts on 24 January.

A safety guard supplied with the saw had been removed by Jones at the request of another employee to carry out an earlier job.

Mr Owen severed his thumb, index and middle fingers and fractured the little finger on one hand.

Image caption The caravan park and campsite is in Betws Garmon near Llanberis

He was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, in Bangor, before being transferred to Whiston Hospital, in Merseyside, for emergency surgery.

Medics tried to reattach the severed digits, but his middle finger had to be permanently amputated.

An investigation by Gwynedd council and the Heath and Safety Executive found there was a general failure to adhere to health and safety requirements at Bryn Gloch prior to and at the time of the incident.

Jones pleaded guilty to three offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Sentencing him, District Judge Nicholas Sanders accepted Jones was remorseful.

However, he added: "It is not acceptable to say Mr Jones did not expect anyone else to use the equipment.

"There were no adequate measures taken... to prevent members of staff using the equipment."