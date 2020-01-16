Image copyright Capita Image caption Artist impressions have been released of what Pontypridd's revamped YMCA building will look like

Work is set to start on a £4.5m project to transform a YMCA building in Pontypridd into a community hub and arts centre.

Jonathan Adams, who designed the Wales Millennium Centre, has redesigned the YMCA, which hosted performances by Sir Tom Jones and Sir Geraint Evans.

The Arts Council of Wales has pledged £2.28m towards the renovation.

Kay Walters, chair of Pontypridd YMCA, said the building had an "important place in people's hearts".

She added: "This huge investment will enable us to reopen a building which has played an important part in Pontypridd's rich social and cultural history.

"We will look to work with other organisations in the area to give them a wonderful and modern platform for their work."

Image copyright RCT council Image caption The YMCA first opened in 1910

Rhondda Cynon Taf council has invested £383,000 and taken ownership of the town centre venue, to be run by Artis Community.

It is hoped the new development of the building, which opened in September 1910, will provide arts, recreation, learning and community facilities.

Work on the site is due to start on 20 January and due for completion by mid-2021.

Councillor Robert Bevan said it was a "landmark development" as part of plans to regenerate the tow.

He added: "This ambitious project will help secure a bright and sustainable future for the Pontypridd YMCA."

Phil George, chair of Arts Council of Wales, said: "This development will provide great art and culture to the people of Pontypridd and beyond, and will give this historic venue a new lease of life."