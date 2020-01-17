Image caption The horse was pictured on the empty bus after being rescued

There was no foaling around for a horse on the loose on a busy city road after rescuers managed to get him to safety on a bus.

The animal was wandering on the A48 in Cardiff on Thursday evening, with police saying he risked falling "foal" of the law.

But he was taken onto a Cardiff Bus which had been heading to the nearby University Hospital of Wales.

The horse was then taken to safety.

Cardiff Bus tweeted to say: "Thankfully the bus is back in its stable, but awaiting a clean."