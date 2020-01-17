Image caption Robert Pugh, 75, assaulted boys in the 1980s and 1990s

A former climbing instructor has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after indecently assaulting three boys.

Robert Pugh, 75, of Cardiff, assaulted the boys at Storey Arms outdoor activity centre in the Brecon Beacons during the 1980s and 1990s.

He was found guilty of 10 charges at Cardiff Crown Court in December and remanded in custody before being sentenced on Friday.

All three victims were under 16 when Pugh started abusing them.

One victim said he "suffered some very dark times" during the process of getting the case through court.

"I'm getting myself better and can look forward to moving on with my life," he said.

"There are no winners here, just people who wanted to right Bob's wrongs. So I thank the jury for believing us and reaching the rightful verdict."

'I am vindicated'

He said the victims were "groomed with preferential treatment".

"After he attacked me, I got out of the situation, moved away, and didn't trust anyone anymore. And self-destructing tendencies have been in my life ever since."

He said he took action when he discovered in later life he was not the only victim and contacted the police.

"It's hard to accept it's taken me 20 years to get here as my accusations were not taken seriously or followed up for a long time. However, it was worth it, despite the negative effects it's had on my life," he said.

"I'm glad Bob has been found unanimously guilty and I am vindicated."

The first trial in 2018 was halted for legal reasons, and following that trial a second victim came forward.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in a second trial in August 2019 and after that, a third victim was identified.

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre has been part of Cardiff council's education service since 1971

The prosecution said beneath Pugh's respectable exterior "there was something that drove him to touch these boys".

The court heard the boys seen as Pugh's favourites were offered additional courses, received gifts and were taken to a pub.

Judge Michael Fitton told Pugh he had "a sexual interest and desire for boys and young men".

"You have harmed three young men in the ways they have described to the jury," he added.

"Two of them have been harmed significantly."

The judge was told by Pugh's barrister he still maintained his innocence.

The jury was previously directed to find Pugh not guilty of three charges of historical child abuse due to a lack of evidence.

Following the sentencing, a Cardiff council spokesman expressed his deepest sympathy to everyone affected and said "significant changes" have taken place across Wales regarding the safeguarding of children.

"Safeguarding and protecting children against harm is the highest priority for Cardiff council and staff across all service areas receive safeguarding training, guidance and advice," he added.