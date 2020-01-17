Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sion Gears' family said "they broke the mould" when he was born

A pedestrian who died when he was hit by a car near Wrexham has been named by police.

Sion Gears, 48, died at the scene after he was struck by a Suzuki Swift on the Llan-y-Pwll link road, near Wrexham Golf Course, last Sunday.

His family said he would be missed by everyone who met him.

The driver of the car stopped and reported the crash, which happened at about 00:45 GMT, and police said they were not looking for anyone else.

Mr Gears grew up in Rhosddu and lived in Rhosrobin.

"Think of a happy memory and smile when you think of him.

"They broke the mould when Sion was born," his family said in a tribute.