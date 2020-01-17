Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall, from Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, died following the brutal, unprovoked attack

Support for a probation officer was "woefully inadequate" when a man she was supervising beat a teenager to death, a coroner has said.

David Braddon, 26, from Caerphilly, mistook Conner Marshall for his estranged partner's former boyfriend.

Braddon was jailed for life for the murder of Mr Marshall in 2015.

In a narrative conclusion to the inquest into his death, assistant coroner Nadim Bashir said Braddon's case worker was "overwhelmed".

He described Kathryn Oakley as being "overwhelmed with her caseload and workload" with her accepting a number of times she could have done more with the supervision of Braddon.

When the attack happened Braddon was under supervision for drug offences and assaulting a police officer.

Probation reforms took place in 2014, with privately-run community rehabilitation companies (CRCs) taking on the work.

Following this, some staff were behind with their work, the inquest in Pontypridd had heard.

Mr Bashir described Braddon's probation officer Ms Oakley as being "brand new to her role" after starting in January 2014.

"She should have been supervised by a team manager once every six to eight weeks," he said.

"She had weak team managers with no team manager oversight of her case work load.

"The management and supervision of her was woefully inadequate."

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon is serving a life sentence for murder

"The failures, however, must have a direct and clear causal connection with Conner Marshall's death and must contribute in a more than minimal way," he added.

"But I am satisfied there was no possible or even probable evidential link that led to Conner Marshall's death.

"Put simply, his death could not have been foreseen or predicted, let alone prevented."

Following the inquest, trade union for probation and family court staff Napo said it had raised "serious concerns" about the firm responsible for probation services in Wales.

It said staff has complained about excessive workloads, exacerbated by Working Links' decision to make 40% of staff redundant when it took over operations in 2014.

'Scapegoated'

General secretary Ian Lawrence said: "Time and time again we are seeing our members being scapegoated by management across both the public and private arms of probation when a serious further offence occurs.

"This is especially relevant in this tragic case when there is so much empirical evidence to suggest that Working Links (who ran probation services for Wales) were incapable of running a safe and effective operational model."

He said before Working Links went into administration last year, Napo warned ministers "time and time again" that its contract was "failing on every level".

Mr Lawrence said the Ministry of Justice was failing to address "systematic problems" in how probation services are run through CRCs.

The Ministry of Justice has been asked to comment.