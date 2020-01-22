Image copyright Google Image caption Beryl Billington refused to leave her cell for sentencing

An 82-year-old woman who repeatedly rang 999 without an emergency has been sentenced to four weeks in prison.

Beryl Billington, of St David's Road in Letterston, Pembrokeshire, was remanded in custody after she breached the terms of a previous Criminal Behaviour Order.

She was given a suspended sentence in May for ringing 999 without a genuine emergency.

Billington dialled 999 again on 30 October, but failed to appear in court in Haverfordwest on 11 December.

She was convicted on 6 January and remanded in custody.

The 82-year-old was due to appear via video-link from Eastwood prison in Gloucestershire on Tuesday, but claimed she was unwell.

Magistrates in Haverfordwest adjourned sentencing until Wednesday, so Billington could be brought from prison to appear in court in person. However, she refused to leave her cell and was sentenced in her absence.

Billington has already served two weeks of the suspended sentence. Magistrates also sentenced her to a 12-month community order, which will include 20 hours of rehabilitation, and issued a fine of £100 and £620 costs.

The chairman of the magistrates, Roger Mathias, said: "It is a matter of urgency that Mrs Billington receives a full health and social care assessment at her home."