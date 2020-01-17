Driver from Ebbw Vale dies in crash near Brynmawr
A driver has died in a crash in the early hours.
The 49-year-old man, from Ebbw Vale, died at the scene of the crash, on the B4248 out of Brynmawr, at about 00:30 GMT.
The victim's family have been told and are being supported by officers, Gwent Police said.
The only vehicle involved was the driver's silver Renault Megane. The police force urged any witnesses to contact officers.