Image copyright Google Image caption Police have been investigating the death

The "sudden and unexplained" death of a 36-year-old woman is being investigated by police.

Officers also arrested a man, 43, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and he remains in custody.

South Wales Police officers were called to a property on Heol Valentine in Clydach, Swansea, at 05:00 GMT.

The force appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.