Image caption The fire was on private land near the middle of the small village of Ffair Rhos

A four-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital following a caravan fire that killed his younger brother.

The boy, 3, died after a touring caravan and vehicle were destroyed in the blaze early on Sunday morning in Ffair Rhos near Tregaron, Ceredigion.

The father is in hospital in a stable condition after he managed to escape the fire with the eldest child.

Both suffered burns and police and fire crews are investigating the cause.

A major incident room has been set up in Aberystwyth.

BBC Wales reporter Mari Grug at the scene

Image caption Emergency services were called to the fire in Ffair Rhos at 05:35 GMT on Sunday

I'm around 100 yards away from the site in Ffair Rhos. From here I can see that the caravan seems to be on private land near a house in the middle of the village.

There's plenty of police presence there this morning.

Understandably this morning there's great sadness at Ffair Rhos, a little rural village that's waking up to the news that an innocent little boy has lost his life here.

Ted Jones lives near to where the blaze happened and said it was "lucky" there had been any survivors.

"My neighbour saw the fire and the caravan just went up in flames and they said it was lucky that anyone got out," Mr Jones told BBC Radio Wales.

"Ffair Rhos is a tiny, quiet little village in rural Ceredigion so it is a big shock to everybody especially when a small child has died."

Emergency services were called to the scene at 05:35 GMT on Sunday and as well as destroying the caravan and a vehicle, it also damaged an adjacent property.

"This was a tragic incident, and we will be doing all we can to find answers for the family, whose world will have been torn apart," said Det Ch Supt Cockwell of Dyfed-Powys Police.