Sex and religious education to be made compulsory

Parents will no longer have the right to withdraw children from lessons about relationships, sexuality and religion, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the move would be tested next year before becoming statutory when the new curriculum is launched in 2022.

Parents are currently able to request their children do not take part in sex and religious education.

Some faith groups have warned the move could jeopardise trust with parents.

Ms Williams said black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and faith groups would be involved in developing school guidance for relationships and sexuality education (RSE).

She said an eight-week consultation had highlighted "a wide range of views" on a "sensitive matter".

The minister promised clear guidance for schools as well as resources and training.

She said a community involvement group made up of representatives of BAME and faith groups would meet for the first time in February with the aim of developing "a shared understanding of the new curriculum and address concerns raised by faith and community groups during the consultation".

"It is vital that we continue to work with communities across Wales to ensure parents have the right to develop, care for and guide their children into adulthood while allowing our schools to provide a broad and balanced education," she said.

"Our responsibility as a government is to ensure that young people, through public education, have access to learning that supports them to discuss and understand their rights and the rights of others," she added.

"It is essential that all young people are provided with access to information that keeps them safe from harm."

She said the move would ensure all pupils learn about issues such as online safety and healthy relationships.