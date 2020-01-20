Cardiff stabbing: Teen, 17, in hospital after assault
- 20 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Cardiff on Sunday night.
The assault happened in Llanederyn at around 23:00 GMT, and South Wales Police described the boy's injuries as non-life-threatening.
The force said it is carrying out "extensive" inquiries in the local area, adding there was "shock and worry" after such events.
Anyone with concerns or information is being asked to call 101.