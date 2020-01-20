Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Llanederyn area of the city

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in Cardiff on Sunday night.

The assault happened in Llanederyn at around 23:00 GMT, and South Wales Police described the boy's injuries as non-life-threatening.

The force said it is carrying out "extensive" inquiries in the local area, adding there was "shock and worry" after such events.

Anyone with concerns or information is being asked to call 101.