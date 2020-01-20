Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tony Webber 'always had a smile on his face'

The family of a man who died in a crash near Brynmawr have said they are "heartbroken beyond words".

Tony Webber, 49, from the Ebbw Vale area, died at the scene of the crash on the B4248 in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Webber, who was driving a silver Renault Megane, was the only person involved in the crash.

His family said: "We are truly heartbroken beyond words. A much-loved Bampy to six beautiful children who he adored."

'Funny, caring, loving man'

Mr Webber was described as a "much-loved husband, son, father and brother... and a very dear friend to a lot of people".

"A funny, caring, loving man who always had a smile on his face and as a family we are truly devastated." a tribute read.

"We can only describe it as a puzzle with a piece missing. We have lost the life of our family and can't imagine life without him.

"Dad, we love you like you couldn't imagine."

Police are continuing to appeal for information from any witnesses to the crash or those who used the road around 00:30 GMT on Friday.