Blackwood murder arrest: Man released on bail
- 20 January 2020
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack has been released on bail.
Shane Jones, 33, of Blackwood, Caerphilly county, was assaulted at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday evening and taken to hospital.
He later died of his injuries.
Police said a 35-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice had also been released on bail. Gwent Police said its inquiries were ongoing.