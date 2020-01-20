Image copyright Google Image caption Undertone is a music venue in the building's basement

Staff at a music venue have all resigned after they found out a planning application had been submitted to turn the premises into a commercial unit.

In a statement posted on its website, staff at 10 Feet Tall in Cardiff said they had not been told of the plans, which came as a "great shock to us".

It said as of Monday, the "entire team" was resigning.

Owners of the venue could not be reached for a comment.

Planning documents detail the proposed change from a nightclub to commercial use, which applicants said "should be welcomed" as it would "improve" the balance of land uses.

A restaurant is proposed for the basement and ground floors, while the applicant "envisages letting the commercial areas" which could be "a dental practice or hair or beauty salon".

Staff at 10 Feet Tall said they had "no choice" but to resign "due to the actions of our company directors and their advisors".

One ex-employee, Theo Thomas, said it was "a dark dark day for Cardiff".

Skip Twitter post by @10FeetTallCF As of today, Monday 20th January 2020, the entire team of 10 Feet Tall including the management, bar staff and sound technicians will be resigning due to the actions of our company directors and their advisors. https://t.co/ULsk6ZblAE pic.twitter.com/HCFaJoWgR9 — 10 Feet Tall (@10FeetTallCF) January 20, 2020 Report

"Two more homes for live music in Cardiff are now set to close," staff added in the statement.

"However, this is not the end for us. We are determined to fight this so another grassroots live music venue doesn't have to close."

A Facebook page called Save 10 Feet Tall has been launched.