An employee of a Pembrokeshire haulage firm has admitted 19 counts of fraud.

Jonathan Wyn Phillips, 28, forged vehicle maintenance documents between October 2017 and February 2018, Swansea Crown Court heard.

His employer Mansel Davies and Son, which employs about 300 people, admitted the same offences at a hearing in September.

Judge Geraint Walters accepted that Phillips had acted under the direction of senior people in the company.

Additional charges against the company's managing director Stephen Mansel Davies were dropped at the same hearing.

Phillips, of Mynachlogddu, was granted bail and is expected to be sentenced along with the Llanfyrnach-based company in February.