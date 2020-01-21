Image copyright Family photo Image caption Olivia Alkir had plans to study architectural engineering at university

Two people have been charged with causing the death of a 17-year-old in a crash last year.

A-level student Olivia Alkir, from Efenechtyd, Denbighshire, was a passenger in one of two cars that crashed between Ruthin and Cerrigydrudion in June.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Ruthin are charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Both will appear before magistrates in Llandudno on 5 February.

They are also each charged with four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Olivia was in a car with three other teenagers who were all airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.