Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur was found near Cathays train station in Cardiff in June

There is no forensic evidence linking one of three men accused of stabbing an 18-year-old or to the road in Cardiff where it happened, a jury has heard.

Fahad Mohamed Nur was found fatally injured in a lane near Cardiff's Cathays railway station, on 2 June.

Mustafa Aldobhani, 22, of no fixed address, denies murder.

David Elias, his defence attorney, said there was also no witness identifying Mr Aldobhani as being in the lane, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, of Cathays Terrace, Cardiff and Shafique Shaddad, 25, of Louisa Place, Cardiff also deny murdering Mr Nur.

CCTV questioned

The three men chased Mr Nur through the streets in what they allege was a "determined and calculated pursuit to corner and kill him", prosecutors have told the court.

But Mr Elias also cast doubt on CCTV evidence allegedly showing Mustafa Aldobhani travelling to the scene.

In his closing speech at the trial, Mr Elias said: "Mustafa Aldobhani has consistently and throughout said 'I am not the person in the lane'."

Bar one eyewitness, Mr Elias added that every single one talked about two men, not three, being involved.

A fourth defendant, 35-year-old Aseel Arar, from Birmingham, denies assisting an offender.

The defence closing speeches for the other three defendants are due to be heard on Wednesday.