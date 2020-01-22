Police drop murder case over Cardiff 'domestic incident'
- 22 January 2020
An 18-year-old man will face no further police action following a fatal "domestic incident".
Binh Thai Nguyen, 56, died at a house at Caerau, Cardiff, on 14 June, 2019 and a murder arrest was made.
However, on Wednesday, South Wales Police said it was dropping the case following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.
The force added Mr Nguyen's wife supported the decision, and an inquest would be held.