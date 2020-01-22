Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Lon-Yr-Efail in Caerau, at about 20:00 BST on the day of the incident

An 18-year-old man will face no further police action following a fatal "domestic incident".

Binh Thai Nguyen, 56, died at a house at Caerau, Cardiff, on 14 June, 2019 and a murder arrest was made.

However, on Wednesday, South Wales Police said it was dropping the case following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

The force added Mr Nguyen's wife supported the decision, and an inquest would be held.