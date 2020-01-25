Image copyright Wrexham County Borough Council Image caption The former People's Market in Wrexham will not be included in a new policy to allow free afternoon parking

Parking fees at a flagship market and arts centre in Wrexham look set to be increased to raise extra money.

Motorists face a 20p rise to £2 for staying in the Tŷ Pawb car park for between one and three hours, and an extra 50p to park all day for £3.

The site will not be included in a new policy to make most Wrexham car parks free to use after 14:00 daily.

Wrexham cabinet member Hugh Jones said Tŷ Pawb was a commercial project which had to maximise its potential income.

Formerly known as the People's Market, the centre opened in 2018 following a £4.5m refurbishment.

Councillor Jones, who leads the Conservative group, said: "Tŷ Pawb is a key element of the life of the centre of Wrexham and it's reinvigorated that part of town.

"We've invested in the car park in the provision of electric charging points, new entry and exit equipment, and we've maintained a very high occupancy rate.

"We believe we're able to apply these modest increases in parking charges in order to maintain and support the income that allows us to improve the overall access to and from Tŷ Pawb."

Last week, Wrexham Town Centre Forum, which includes local traders, said they were "pleased" the council had listened to their calls for new parking initiatives.