Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

A man accused of murdering his victim with a crossbow has been linked to the scene by data from his partner's car, a jury has been told.

Terence Whall, 39, is on trial over the death of 74-year-old Gerald Corrigan at his remote home on Anglesey last year.

He denies murder and Mold Crown Court previously heard he told police he was in a nearby field having a sexual encounter with a man at the time.

But the Land Rover Discovery recorded data of its exact movements.

Mr Corrigan and his wife lived at Gof Du, situated in about 30 acres of land near South Stack, close to the coastal path.

He was shot with a crossbow on 19 April 2019, after going outside in the dark to fix his satellite dish when the signal was lost.

He died three weeks later.

The prosecution has claimed the dish was interfered with and someone was hiding "probably behind a wall" armed with the "silent, quick and deadly weapon", waiting for Mr Corrigan to come outside.

On Thursday, more details were revealed about the movements of a car believed to have been used to get to the remote house.

Mr Whall's partner was away on holiday but the car had a system which recorded data of its use.

It showed the vehicle being used in the area for a recce the night before the shooting and then at the time Mr Corrigan was shot.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This Land Rover, belonging to Mr Whall's partner, was found burned out on the outskirts of Bangor

The vehicle was tracked to nearby Porthdafarch Beach car park on the night and data showed timings of when the engine was turned on and off, along with when doors and the boot were opened or closed.

CCTV backed up the data showing the movements of the car.

Sky also confirmed a satellite signal "was no longer present" at 00:28.

The court had previously heard the defendant told police he was having an affair with friend Barrie Williams and they had engaged in sexual activities in a nearby field at the time.

It is claimed he told officers he had opened the car boot - as picked up on the data - to remove a bag containing latex gloves, handcuffs and baby oil.

But the jury was told Mr Williams was likely to tell them he had not seen the defendant that night.

Mr Whall also denies a charge of perverting the course of justice, along with three others, amid allegations they conspired together to set fire to a vehicle later found burnt out.

The other three - Martin Roberts, 34, of James Street in Bangor, Darren Jones, 41, of the Bryn Ogwen estate at Penrhosgarnedd and Gavin Jones, 36, of High Street, Bangor - also deny the charges.

The trial continues.