Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur was found near Cathays train station in Cardiff in June

A man accused of murdering a teenage "drug dealer" near a train station has claimed he was trying to break up a street fight, a court has heard.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was stabbed near Cardiff's Cathays railway station on 2 June last year - but the court heard he had been the aggressor.

Shafique Shaddad and brothers Mustafa and Abdulgalil Aldobhani deny murder.

The lawyer of Mr Shaddad, 25, told Cardiff Crown Court his client was helping Mr Aldobhani defend himself.

Prosecutors allege the three male defendants tried to "hunt down" Mr Nur, after spotting him riding a bike in the Cathays area of the city.

The court heard they chased Mr Nur to the lane behind part of Cardiff University and stabbed him 21 times, including a fatal injury through the heart.

He suffered injuries to his face and arms, demonstrating he had tried to defend himself, and later died from "catastrophic injuries" in hospital.

On the night of the attack, the court heard Mr Nur had £860 of Class A drugs hidden in his underwear and nearly £1,000 in cash hidden in his shoe.

The jury also heard two weeks after his death, police found a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife hidden in the hollow of a tree near the scene.

"Of the knives recovered, the cleaver had Farhad Nur's DNA on it but not his blood - consistent with it being kept in his trousers," said Satyanand Beharrylal QC, defending Mr Shaddad.

Mr Beharrylal added Mr Nur was "a drug-dealer - apparently on active duty" and described him as "a big lad, 6ft 3in, of formidable stature and ready, willing and able to dispense violence."

Image copyright CPS Image caption A meat cleaver and a kitchen knife were found hidden in the hollow of a tree after the attack

"We say these knives were Farhad Nurs - and were used against Abdul Aldobhani," added Mr Beharrylal.

"Shafique Shaddad tried to get in between them, thus acting defensively."

Mustafa, 22, and Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, from Cathays, and Shafique Shaddad, from the Butetown area of Cardiff, all deny murder.

Aseel Arar, 35, of Middle Park Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham, denies assisting her boyfriend Abdulgalil Aldaobhni after the killing.

The trial continues.