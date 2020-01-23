Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rafal Lachik died following the collision on Swansea's Fabian Way on 16 January

A pedestrian killed in a road crash has been described by his family as a "dreamer" who "loved with all his strength".

Rafal Lachick, 42, was walking on the A483 Fabian Way in Swansea on 16 January when he was hit by a white Mini Countryman car.

It happened near the "Amazon" Jersey Marine roundabout at about 07:30 GMT.

His family said the former Swansea University graduate "walked his life on his own ways and on his rules".

"He celebrated and enjoyed the simple things in life. He could combine many flavours," they said in a statement released by South Wales Police.

"He was a very kind and generous man.

Image caption The crash happened close to the Amazon Jersey Marine roundabout - not far from the M4 motorway junction

"He could give the last penny to another person, because he believed that everything would be fine.

"He was handsome and had a beautiful smile."

Police have renewed an appeal for any witnesses to the incident, or who saw the Mini before the collision to contact them.