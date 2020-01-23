Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 1,500 people work at the Port Talbot plant

Part of a steelworks factory had to be evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.

The shell was unearthed during construction work at Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant about 15:30 GMT.

Ordnance bomb disposal officers have removed the device and a cordon put in place has now been removed, South Wales Police said.

A Tata spokesman said construction workers were evacuated from the site, though production was not affected.

He added: "Builders working on the site discovered what appeared to be unexploded ordnance from the Second World War.

"The emergency services were alerted, an area around the discovery evacuated and made safe, and the bomb disposal service informed."

About 1,500 people are employed at the site, though it is not yet clear how many were working at the time or how many were evacuated.

South Wales Police said the temporary evacuation was a precaution and the site has now reopened.