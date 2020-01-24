Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The deadly coronavirus has spread to other parts of China,

An NHS-wide system is in place across Wales to "ensure that there is adequate preparation in place" following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said a Welsh resident was tested for the virus last week but results were clear.

It comes as China widened a lockdown in Hubei province - the centre of the coronavirus outbreak - as the death toll climbed to 26.

Dr Giri Shankar, of PHW, said there is "an NHS all-wide system across Wales".

He said this is to ensure they are prepared "should there be anybody who has returning from China, from the affected areas, presenting to the healthcare systems".

He added that "information keeps changing by the day" but said it suggested the outbreak is contained to certain provinces of China, so healthcare professionals are targeting those returning from affected areas.

Public Health Wales said the risk to the UK population has been assessed as low.

"Not all people who are affected with coronavirus actually require hospitalisation," Dr Shankar said.

"It's only one in four who actually present with severe symptoms that may actually require hospitalisation."

What should you do if you think you have the virus?

Public Health England is advising anyone who has been to Wuhan within the past 14 days and has developed respiratory symptoms to phone NHS 111.

Those symptoms include a cough, a sneeze, shortness of breath, or a fever.

People who are concerned should phone ahead before going to any medical facility and mention their recent travel to the city.

PHE also advises anyone travelling to China to maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene, and avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms.

The agency is currently not advising people to wear face masks.

More than a dozen people in the UK have been tested for the new strain of coronavirus, Public Health England has said.

Five people have tested negative while nine others are waiting for results.

In Scotland, where five people were tested, an incident team has been set up to deal with the health threat.

Meanwhile, one man was treated in Belfast for symptoms associated with coronavirus.

All the patients had been in Wuhan - the Chinese city where the virus first broke out - in the last 14 days.