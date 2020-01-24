Image copyright Tom Wren | Visa Image caption Most of the shops on Treorchy High Street are run by independent traders

A Welsh valley's high street has been named the best in the UK.

Treorchy's bustling centre has been praised for its thriving community.

The Rhondda town saw off stiff competition for the accolade from high streets across the UK - including two other Welsh rivals.

UK High Streets minister Jake Berry said the award reflected "the grit and determination of local people who are dedicated to supporting their communities".

Image caption The town's high street has built up a reputation for independently run shops, attracting new shoppers

Treorchy beat both Narberth in Pembrokeshire and Swansea for the title, after being nominated by pub landlord Adrian Emmett.

"We have created this from blood, sweat and toil with community spirit," he said when the town was shortlisted.

The high street has about 100 shops with the vast majority being independents. The occupancy rate is currently at 96% with two empty shops being refurbished, he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption World Cup football referee Clive Thomas is one of Treorchy's most famous sons

About 20 new businesses have opened in the last three years and seven in the last six months.

The winner follows Crickhowell in Powys, which claimed the high street crown in 2018.

Caernarfon in Gwynedd was also honoured at the awards in Edinburgh, when it was named as Wales' 'Rising Star' for the revival of Palace Street, in the shadow of the town's imposing castle.

The UK's Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick added: "Congratulations to Treorchy on being crowned the UK's best high street in this year's awards and to Wales for winning the top prize for the second year in a row.

Image copyright Great British High Street Image caption Winner: Treorchy's Adrian Emmett picks up the town's accolade from UK High Streets minister Jake Berry (left)

"Our Great British high streets are one of the great cornerstones of our society. They are places where our economies and our communities flourish and key to our levelling up agenda."