Image copyright Google Image caption Consultant led A&E services could end at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital

Plans which could see an A&E department downgraded at a south Wales hospital are being considered by health chiefs.

The proposals would mean an end to 24-hour consultant-led services at Royal Glamorgan Hospital's A&E.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board will discuss them on 30 January.

Interim chief executive Sharon Hopkins said service and staffing pressures meant the current set up was "increasingly unsustainable".