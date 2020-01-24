Image copyright Ystradgynlais RFC Image caption Local people and businesses have offered their help

A children's rugby training area has been ruined by vandals driving a car in circles on the grass.

On Friday volunteers at Ystradgynlais RFC, in Powys, discovered the damage to the pitch used by its mini and youth teams.

The club said CCTV footage had been handed over to police and a landscaping company had offered to help repair the surface.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information about the "selfish act".

In a social media post, the club "thanked" the driver for damaging the area used by its youngest members, which would have to be repaired by volunteers.

"[The club] Would like to personally thank the car driver who decided that this behaviour is acceptable. What were you thinking?" the post read.

"Your car will need a nice wash, the CCTV in the area ... is currently being checked and Dyfed Powys Police have been informed.

"This is a training area and playing area for our youngest rugby players. This will now have to be fixed by our VOLUNTEERS.

"Please message us in confidence if you have any information on this reckless act of behaviour."

The club has also thanked a local business that has offered services, machines and materials to get the training area up and running.