Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to the A458 near Middletown, Powys, on Friday

A driver has been seriously injured and three other people hurt in two crashes that also caused a power cut.

Emergency services were called to the A458 near Middletown, Powys, at about 23:20 GMT on Friday.

A red Fiat 500 crashed with a blue Citroen Saxo and then struck an electrical pole, causing a blackout in nearby properties, police said.

A Renault Clio then crashed into the stationary Saxo, the driver of which sustained serious injuries.

The driver and passengers in the Fiat, driving from Shrewsbury, are also being treated in hospital.

Power has since been returned to the properties.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information or dashcam footage of any of the vehicles before the crashes.