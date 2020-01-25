Image caption Yvonne Griffiths spoke to BBC Wales via Skype from her hotel room

A lecturer says she is "stranded" in China following the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Yvonne Griffiths, 71, from Thornhill in Cardiff, has been in Wuhan for three weeks with two colleagues for Birmingham City University.

She is due to fly back on Monday but says there is a lockdown on public transport and does not know if flights will be running.

The coronavirus has killed at least 41 people and infected almost 1,300.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has been asked to comment on Dr Griffiths' situation.

"In the hotel, where we are, everyone is wearing a mask," she told BBC Wales.

"As people have become more infected and the deaths have risen there was greater concern, and the institution where I was doing some work here decided they didn't want to continue courses.

"So, effectively, the work I was doing came to an end.

"The university in Birmingham very quickly booked myself and a couple of colleagues on a flight home on Monday and then we heard on Thursday that the airport here had closed and there was effectively lockdown of all public transport.

"At the moment we have no news when the airport will reopen.

"There's absolutely no information coming from any source when the lockdown will finish and when the public transport will reopen, so that's a concern."

Most flights in and out of Wuhan are cancelled but according to the airport, a handful are scheduled to run.

'Completely deserted'

Dr Griffiths, who works as an English language lecturer and is in Wuhan due to its twinning with Birmingham City University, said: "It's just changed completely in the last few days in terms of normal people going around their normal business.

"We've moved hotels and the young man from the previous hotel came and took us in a car to a local supermarket today and the roads are completely deserted.

"I don't think we passed another vehicle in a very busy, normally busy part of Wuhan.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A health team is available at Heathrow Airport for travellers from China

"In the supermarket today you noticed everybody is wearing a mask. In the hotel, where we are, everyone is wearing a mask."

Dr Griffiths, who also works for Cardiff Metropolitan University but is not in China in that role, said her hotel is comfortable, warm and well-stocked with food.

"But outside really there's nowhere to go.

"We've been advised by various people and the university too, to not really go out too much."

But she said she would like more information from the British Embassy.

"I've tried calling today and tried calling the consulate in Wuhan and, of course, it's the weekend so no one is answering.

"At the moment we have a flight booked... but we don't know if we'll be getting any info about the airport. But I think that's a bit worrying now.

"Although there's been so much in the media about the virus and about the risk of students travelling back and forwards from the UK, there doesn't seem to be anything about stranded individuals like ourselves."

Dr Griffiths said she also was not sure what the risk is to her own health - though she guessed it would be low if she stays in the hotel.

"If we're out and about we don't know what the risk is. And it seems maybe the British government has a lack of either concern or lack of planning in place, I'm not sure.

"I think there's a lot of uncertainty- that's what's frustrating at the moment as much as disappointing."

More on the coronavirus outbreak: