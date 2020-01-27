Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Fire crews were called to a lorry fire on the A55

A stretch of the A55 in Flintshire has been closed after a lorry fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue sent crews from Holywell and Rhyl to the junction 31 sliproad at about 08:30 GMT.

The eastbound carriageway remains closed due to oil and fuel on the road surface. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area by North Wales Police.

Traffic Wales said the carriageway would be shut for at least an hour and traffic was queuing back to Rhuallt Hill.