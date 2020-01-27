Wales

Yellow weather warning for ice in parts of Wales

  • 27 January 2020
The area of weather warning Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The warning covers much of north and mid-Wales

A yellow weather warning for ice will be in place later for areas of Wales.

The Met Office warning comes into place from 19:00 GMT on Monday until 10:00 on Tuesday and covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely, leading to a risk of ice as temperatures fall below freezing.

Some snow is also possible, but mostly on higher ground. The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption.

