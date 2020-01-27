Image copyright NCA Image caption Scott Kilgour (L) and Gary Swift (R) were arrested on board the yacht about a mile off the Fishguard coast

Two men have been jailed for conspiracy to import cocaine after one of the largest hauls of the drug in UK history was found on board a boat.

About 750kg of cocaine was recovered from the boat in Pembrokeshire in August.

Gary Swift, 53, from Liverpool, was sentenced to 19 and a half years in prison. Scott Kilgour, 41, also from Liverpool, was jailed for 13 and a half years.

Both will serve half these sentences.

They will then be released on licence.