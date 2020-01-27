Cocaine seizure: Men jailed after 750kg haul found on boat
- 27 January 2020
Two men have been jailed for conspiracy to import cocaine after one of the largest hauls of the drug in UK history was found on board a boat.
About 750kg of cocaine was recovered from the boat in Pembrokeshire in August.
Gary Swift, 53, from Liverpool, was sentenced to 19 and a half years in prison. Scott Kilgour, 41, also from Liverpool, was jailed for 13 and a half years.
Both will serve half these sentences.
They will then be released on licence.