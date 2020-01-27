Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a house in Roumania Crescent at about 17:15 GMT

A woman has died after what police described as "an incident involving a van on a driveway".

Emergency services were called to an address in Llandudno last Thursday evening.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital from Roumania Drive, Craig y Don, with her condition then described as serious.

North Wales Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances and gave no other details.

"Sadly, the woman passed away in hospital over the weekend as a result of her injuries and our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this difficult time," said Sgt Jason Diamond.