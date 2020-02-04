Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur had 21 knife wounds, including a fatal injury through the heart

A group of men have been found guilty of chasing a teenager and fatally stabbing him on a Cardiff street.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found near Cathays railway station last June.

Shafique Shaddad, 25, from Butetown, and brothers Mustafa Aldobhani, 22 and Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, from Cathays, Cardiff, had all denied his murder.

Prosecutors at the city's crown court had described the three men trying to "hunt down" Mr Nur, after spotting him riding a bike.